Six the Musical cast and creators discuss the show's socially distanced West End run

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with co-creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and cast members Sophie Isaacs and Danielle Steers about the upcoming socially distanced performances of Six at the Lyric Theatre in the West End.

Hopping from the Arts Theatre to the Lyric for a temporary stay (before returning once social distancing has been dropped), the smash-hit, two-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical will run across the Christmas season. You can find out more here.

WhatsOnStage can exclusively reveal that elements from the Broadway production, unseen in the UK, will be added to the West End show when it comes to the Lyric, with Moss describing it as 'the shiniest version of Six yet'.

Watch cast and creators discuss the piece below:

In addition, the show will also run in the Lyric Theatre at the Lowry in Salford for six weeks from Friday November 27, 2020, with the production's tour cast expected to star.

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

The show will play from Saturday November 14 through to January 31, 2021, with tickets going on sale from Friday morning.