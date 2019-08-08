Six announces new West End cast members

Producers of Six, the musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, have announced three new alternate Queens are joining the cast at the Arts Theatre.

Cherelle Jay, Zara MacIntosh and Hana Stewart will join the production in October, replacing current alternates Vicki Manser, Grace Mouat and Courtney Stapleton.

Cherelle Jay comes to Six direct from the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie where she understudied the leading role of Pritti Pasha. Her other West End credits include Some Like It Hip Hop, Into The Hoods and I Can't Sing!.

Zara MacIntosh is making her West End debut in Six. Her previous credits include hip hop musical In the Willows (UK tour) and Twelfth Night (Shakespeare Festival/Royal Court Theatre).

Hana Stewart's theatre credits include The State of Things (Brockley Jack Studio) and The Wizard of Oz (Sheringham Little Theatre).

Six, which premiered at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, is currently booking to July 2020 at the Arts. A Broadway transfer has been confirmed for February 2020, following a north American tour.

A UK tour opens at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford in October 2019.