Six the Musical movie talks are 'still ongoing' according to creators

Six the Musical's creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have teased plans for a big-screen version of the show in a new interview with the Metro on Friday.

Marlow and Moss chatted to Hugh Montgomery about the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, which is set to return to wowing audiences next month at the Lyric Theatre in a special socially distanced show (with further spells in Salford and Southampton over the coming months), featuring new bits and bobs never seen in London before.

As we revealed last month, these include aspects of the Broadway production which began previews at the start of the year (though currently on hold due to the pandemic), plus a very cool costume moment.

According to Marlow and Moss in the Metro, talks for the film are "still ongoing", with Montgomery describing the project as "long-mooted". Marlow added that he has already written down a dream cast on his phone, though he "will not share it...because it will be more fun when it comes out and I can go 'I wrote this list and we've not got a single one!'".

Considering the show takes its inspiration from the likes of Adele or Nicki Minaj, we don't know where to begin speculating on who could be in the film if it ever happens (though Adele did to a rather wonderful turn on SNL last night!).

But, before you get your popcorn ready, don't expect the silver screen epic any time soon! From our chats with the show's team, it sounds as though any adaptation is still a long way off – so best to stick to seeing the musical live at the Lyric, the Lowry or the Mayflower (with a 2021 tour and return to London's Arts Theatre on the cards for next year). Oh, though there may be a special televised appearance coming sometime soon...

But even so – who would you love to see cast in the film, and who do you think is on Marlow's wishlist? The pair also mentioned further projects including a musical about the dating world called Why Am I So Single and an idea for an animated film.

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

It opens at the Lyric on 14 November 2020, with tickets on sale now.