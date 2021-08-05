Singin' in the Rain at Sadler's Wells: first look

First look photos for Singin' in the Rain have been revealed.

Adam Cooper, Kevin Clifton, Cavin Cornwall, Michael Matus

© Manuel Harlan

Leading the cast is Adam Cooper (returning to the show) alongside Kevin Clifton as Cosmo, Faye Tozer as Lina, Charlotte Gooch as Kathy and Cavin Cornwall as RF Simpson.

Further casting includes Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and Imogen Brook as Zelda Zanders. The ensemble features Briana Craig, Alistair Crosswell, Lavinia Fitzpatrick, Alex Given, Ryan Gover, Ashleigh Graham, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Molly Rees Howe, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Sam Lips, Joshua Lovell, George Lyons, Heather Scott Martin, Amonik Melaco, Ashleigh Morris, Peter Nash, Megan Spiers, and Ellie May Wilson.

Singin' in the Rain was released in cinemas in 1952, before being adapted into a stage show in the 1980s, first running in the West End.

Adam Cooper

© Manuel Harlan

The piece, which has book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, follows Lockwood, a Hollywood silent movie star who has a tricky time when the talkies are invented. It features numbers by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including "Make ‘em Laugh", "Good Morning", "Moses Supposes" and "Singin' in the Rain".

The piece will be directed by Jonathan Church, with choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, sound by Gareth Owen and musical direction by Robert Scott. Stuart Burt is casting director.

Adam Cooper and Charlotte Gooch

© Manuel Harlan

Faye Tozer

© Manuel Harlan

The Singin' in the Rain company

© Manuel Harlan

Sandra Dickinson and Cavin Cornwall

© Manuel Harlan

The Singin' in the Rain company

© Manuel Harlan

The Singin' in the Rain company

© Manuel Harlan

Cavin Cornwall and the company

© Manuel Harlan