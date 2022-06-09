Shakespeare's Globe unveils cast for A Midsummer Night's Dream 'sequel' Midsummer Mechanicals

Shakespeare's Globe has unveiled the cast for Midsummer Mechanicals, which opens in Sam Wanamaker Playhouse and plays from 28 July to 21 August.

The show, co-produced with Splendid Productions and directed by Lucy Cuthbertson and Kerry Frampton, is written by Frampton and Ben Hales. It tells the tale of the famous 'Mechanicals' from A Midsummer Night's Dream who, after the breakaway success of their first play, attempt to tackle a tricky second album.

Appearing will be Melody Brown as Patience Snout, Sam Glen as Francis Flute, Frampton as Nicholas Bottom and Jamal Franklin as Peter Quince.

The piece has casting by Nicholas Hockaday, costume supervision by Sabia Smith and design by Rose Revitt.