Shakespeare's Globe's The Tempest and A Midsummer Night's Dream to be streamed on BBC iPlayer

Two more Shakespeare productions are headed for BBC iPlayer tomorrow to mark the Bard's birthday.

Both come courtesy of Shakespeare's Globe. The Tempest, starring Roger Allam, Jessie Buckley and Colin Morgan, will be presented on the streaming platform, as will Emma Rice's hit interpretation of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Jeremy Herrin's production of Shakespeare's Tempest first premiered in 2014, and is currently housed on the venue's Globe Player. Allam and Morgan recently reunited to star in Caryl Churchill's A Number. You can watch a clip of it below.

Rice's A Midsummer Night's Dream was her inaugural production as artistic director back in 2016, and was described as "a total hoot, a ridiculously fun, riotous piece of work that focuses in on the timeless, hilarious stories which thread through the Bard's play" by WhatsOnStage's Daisy Bowie-Sell.

Further iPlayer programming for Shakespeare's birthday has been announced here.