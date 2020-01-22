Shakespeare's Globe announces 2020 season including Alfred Enoch as Romeo

Shakespeare's Globe has unveiled its summer season for 2020.

Alfred Enoch (Red) will play the part of Romeo in a new production of Shakespeare's tragedy, directed by Ola Ince (Appropriate). The production runs from 14 April. The venue will then go on to assess the environmental impact of the production, and there will be a week of matinee-only performances starting at 2pm to reduce the use of energy-consuming lighting.

The venue's associate artistic director Sean Holmes will direct the venue's ensemble in a production of Twelfth Night, which opens on 15 May. The ensemble will also work together on a new version of Ovid's Metamorphoses, which opens on 4 September. Penned by the venue's new writers-in-residence Sami Ibrahim, Laura Lomas and Sabrina Mahfouz, the show will be directed by Holmes and Holly Race Roughan.

Another group within the Globe Ensemble will present a new staging of Antony and Cleopatra from 18 July, with Nadia Nadarajah playing the role of Cleopatra. The Globe's artistic director Michelle Terry, as well as Federay Holmes, will appear in the piece, with full casting to be announced.

Eleanor Rhode (Boudica) will direct a production of Much Ado About Nothing, which runs from 19 June.