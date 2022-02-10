Seven Dials Playhouse to present Diary of a Somebody and FOXES

Seven Dials Playhouse, a new central London venue and home to the current European premiere of Mark Gerrard's Steve, has revealed two new productions for its spring 2022 season.

Firstly, from 22 March to 30 April, Nico Rao Pimparé will direct John Lahr's Diary of a Somebody, chronicling the last eight months of notorious playwright and artist Joe Orton's life until his untimely murder in 1967.

The production features design by Valentine Gigandet, lighting by Luca Panetta and sound by Andrew Avery.

Producer Darren Murphy commented: "I am thrilled to be bringing Diary of a Somebody back to a London stage, after an absence of 35 years. With this being extra special for me as it is my first production in almost two years. The play is an extraordinary insight into the mind of one of our best-loved playwrights, Joe Orton, and his turbulent relationship with his partner Kenneth Halliwell that ended tragically with their untimely deaths."

Secondly, director James Hillier is set to helm FOXES, written by Dexter Flanders.

Following two previously cut short London runs due to the pandemic – in March 2020 and October 2021 – the piece, which explores the complexities of sexual identity and acceptance within London's Black Caribbean community, will run from 3 May to 11 June.

Flanders said: "I hope the play inspires and provokes discussions around how we currently define a specific strand of masculinity and also challenges the often inflexible perception that can be prevalent within the black community."

Produced in association with Defibrillator, James Hillier and Vernon and Linda LaVia, the creative team also includes designer Erin Guan, associate desinger Renzo, lighting and projection designer Will Monks, composer and sound designer Josh Anio Grigg, movement director Gerrard Martin, intimacy director Robbie Taylor Hunt and fight director Esme Cooper and casting director Annie Rowe.



