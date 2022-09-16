See the new West End Frozen cast in rehearsals

Go inside the Frozen rehearsal room for the show's second year!

Emily Lane, currently second cover Anna, will take on the role of the effervescent princess full time from 28 September. Djavan van de Fliert, making his professional stage debut, will play Kristoff from the same date.

Continuing in the show will be Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans) and Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton). Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall will continue to alternate the role of Sven.

Other remaining company members include Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Also appearing will be Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.

Frozen features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical adaptation of the record-breaking Disney film continues its run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it first opened last summer and continues to play to full capacity houses. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, with direction by Michael Grandage.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, being described as "the most enormous fun."

