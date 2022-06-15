Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell solve a West End murder in See How They Run

A fresh look has been released for new film See How They Run.

Filmed across venues at the capital, including the Dominion Theatre, the Old Vic and St Martin's Theatre, the piece's story follows plans to adapt a major West End hit play into a movie – only for the play's director to be murdered. We're getting big Curtains energy from it all.

Sam Rockwell, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Sam Rockwell leads the cast as Inspector Stoppard (maybe a nod to the writer of The Real Inspector Hound), alongside Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker, Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick, David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, Shirley Henderson as a Dame, Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville.

Saoirse Ronan, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Search

The character list, as you can see, is already packed full of stagey and literary easter eggs – Attenborough, Fellowes, Woolf, Petula, to give a few nods. There are also some theatre greats in the cast – including Oyelowo, Henderson, Shearsmith, Chahidi, Chanda and Wilson.

Tom George (This Country) directs the piece, which is released in cinemas on 9 September 2022.

Reece Shearsmith, Ruth WIlson and David Oyelowo, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Pearl Chanda and Adrien Brody, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Ruth WIlson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, Sian Clifford, Pearl Chanda, Jacob Fortune Lloyd, David Oyelowo and Ania Marson, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Pearl Chanda, Sam Rockwell, Harris Dickinson, and Saoirse Ronan, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, photo by Parisa Taghizadeh

