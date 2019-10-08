Sandra Marvin joins Waitress in the West End

Sandra Marvin has been cast as the new Becky in Waitress in the West End.

Marvin, known for her roles in Emmerdale and Committee, takes over from Marisha Wallace, who originated the role at the Adelphi Theatre at the start of the year. Marvin will have her first performance on 17 October.

The cast is currently led by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.

Waitress is booking until 28 March 2020.