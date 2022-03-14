Samantha Barks to sit in for Elaine Paige on BBC Radio 2

Frozen and Les Misérables star Samantha Barks will host Elaine Paige's Sunday show on BBC Radio 2 for five weeks.

Barks, who is currently playing Elsa in the multi-award-winning West End premiere of the Disney musical, will begin her tenure this Sunday, taking over from Paige until 17 April.

Famously one of the stagiest radio shows on air (unsurprising given Paige's theatre credentials), this means Barks will be warming up Olivier Awards celebrations on 10 April. Frozen is nominated for four awards on the night, including Best New Musical.

Paige said on air yesterday that she plans to take a small break to return after Easter. The show runs every Sunday from 1pm to 3pm.