Musical theatre record label launches with new Samantha Barks album and more

Exclusive: A new record label for stage enthusiasts, Westway (westwaymusic.com), has been launched by Neil O'Brien Entertainment.

Dedicated to all things musical theatre, the record label has so far signed Kerry Ellis, Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, Lee Mead, Joe Stilgoe and Cassidy Janson, with more set to follow.

Not only have the stars joined the label, but a raft of exciting albums and content is coming soon.

The label will launch with Frozen star Samantha Barks, who will release her brand new studio album "Into The Unknown" on 12 November.

Later that month, Mead's DVD and CD "In Concert, Recorded at the London Palladium" will be released (November 19th) and Karimloo's "Live At Clapham Grand" DVD will be released on November 26th.

Into 2022, Ellis will record an album of original music, while Janson will be singing a collection of US West Coast classics on tour in spring 2022. Stilgoe is then set to release an orchestral album, "Theatre", performed with the Metropole Orchestra.

O'Brien said: "Having represented some of the biggest names in U.K. musical theatre for their live touring since forming my agency nearly fifteen years ago it felt like a natural progression to look to make some music and films with them to compliment this. I am incredibly excited to be creating a new home for the music of theatre in an independent setting."

The company's label manager is Rachel Agnew, with Rhydian Roberts as A and R Director.

You can see Barks' album cover here:

"Into the Unknown" artwork



"Into the Unknown" has a tracklist featuring:

– Into The Unknown (From Frozen 2)

– Heart Of Stone (From Six)

– Never enough (From The Greatest Showman)

– How Far I'll Go (From Moana)

– Reflection (From Mulan)

– Waving Through a Window (from Dear Evan Hansen)

– Only Us (Duet with Ramin Karimloo) (From Dear Evan Hansen)

– I'd Rather be Me (From Mean Girls)

– With You (From Ghost)

– Let Me Be Your Star (Duet with Stephanie McKeon) (From Smash)

– Falling Slowly (From Once)

– Mary Jane (From Jagged Little Pill)