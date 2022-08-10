Rumble in the Jungle Rematch – Muhammad Ali immersive theatre experience announced

A new immersive experience based around the iconic 1974 boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman is in the works.

Rumble in the Jungle Rematch will transport audiences back to 1974 Zaire, combining theatre, sport and technology, to evoke the sights and sounds of the capital Kinshasa. In addition, the accompanying Zaire 74 music festival, featuring artists such as James Brown, Bill Withers and BB King, will also be reimagined.

The production will be mounted by the award-winning startup known as Rematch, in partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises, following on from their inaugural venture, Wimbledon Rematch 1980.

The company's founder, Richard Ayers, commented: "Sport has the power to inspire and unite people from all over the world and from different cultural backgrounds. Rumble in the Jungle and Muhammad Ali transcend national and cultural boundaries which is why, following the success of Wimbledon Rematch 1980, we are thrilled to be reimagining one of the greatest moments in sporting history. From Ali's trash-talking to his pre match speech to the music and mood of Zaire in 1974, backed by an incredible expert team, who are excited to bring this story to life in a unique immersive experience."

Known as 'The Great Sporting Event of the 20th Century', the 'Rumble in the Jungle' was watched by over one billion people across the globe, accounting for a quarter of the world's population at the time.

A plethora of private investors are on board, including Immersive Everywhere (The Great Gatsby, Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Peaky Blinders: The Rise).

Although no specific venue has been revealed, the production is expected to launch in early 2023.