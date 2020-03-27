RSC and Marquee TV to release Twelfth Night with Kara Tointon, Dinita Gohil and Ade Edmondson

The RSC and Marquee TV have announced plans to release the 2017 production of Twelfth Night with Kara Tointon and Ade Edmondson.

The online streaming platform will be presenting new work each Saturday, with Twelfth Night being released on 11 April. The RSC is then going to host a "watch along" that evening at 7pm.

You can find out how to get a 30-day free trial for Marquee TV here, with the RSC already hosting a variety of star-studded shows on the platform including David Tennant's Richard II.

Christopher Luscombe, director of Twelfth Night, said: "In these testing times it's wonderful that theatres are sharing such a range of their productions online. I do hope Twelfth Night will help to keep everyone entertained. As the play centres on two lost souls trying to find their way in an unfamiliar world, it may well speak to us all as never before!

"I was blessed with a fantastic cast and production team on this show, and I'm thrilled that their work is being celebrated - especially at a time when live theatre has had to be put on hold. A ‘watch along', with the audience commenting on Twitter, sounds like a great idea to me - it'll be fascinating to hear what everyone has to say!"