Marquee TV, offering theatre, opera and dance streams, extends free trial to 30 days

Marquee.tv, an online streaming platform offering free theatre, dance, opera and more, has extended its free trial period to 30 days in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shows featured on the platform include the RSC's Richard II starring David Tennant, Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu, Lady Windermere's Fan with Jennifer Saunders and a raft of Shakespeare's Globe productions. There are also shows from the Royal Opera House, The Bolshoi, Teatro Real and, in a great move, the service is also available on Marquee.tv.

All three parts of the Donmar's Shakespeare Trilogy, featuring Harriet Walter, is also available, as is An Ideal Husband with Freddie Fox and father Edward Fox.

Users may need to set a reminder 30 days after registering if they don't want to carry on into the subscription (which costs £8.99 per month) with annual plans also available.

