Royal Albert Hall celebrates 150th anniversary

Iconic London venue the Royal Albert Hall marks its 150th anniversary today (29 March).

The Hall was officially opened on 29 March 1871 by Queen Victoria, and named in honour of her late husband Prince Albert.

Over the years it has played host to a wide array of performances and events and a who's who of stars. It is a sad irony that a venue famous for its atmospheric and often raucous performances is having to celebrate its birthday behind closed doors.

Mick Jagger has narrated a special short film marking the occasion (watch below). A 150th anniversary concert that was originally scheduled for today has been moved to 19 July.

Royal Albert Hall CEO Craig Hassall said of the occasion: "Since its opening, this extraordinary venue has borne witness to, and played a central part in, seismic cultural and social change.

"The interests, manners and social mores of the people may have changed, but this beautiful building and what it represents remains the same a century-and-a-half later: a meeting place, a reflection of contemporary Britain, and a home for exhilarating live performance and events of international significance."