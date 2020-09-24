Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser discuss live-streamed musical Before After at Southwark Playhouse

WhatsOnStage went into the rehearsal room for the upcoming live-streamed production of Before After.

The piece, which has music and lyrics by Stuart Matthew Price and book and additional lyrics by Timothy Knapman, follows a couple, Ami and Ben, who remember their lives together very differently.

The show is set to star Rosalie Craig (Company) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels) and will be performed in The Little via live stream only with no live audience for a limited run of three performances on 25 and 26 September 2020. Watch Craig and Fraser discuss the show here:

It has direction by Matthew Rankcom and musical direction by Charlie Ingles. Tickets are ten pounds if bought before the week of performances.

Director Matthew Rankcom says: "There is such uncertainty for our industry at the moment, so we're trying to explore how theatre can adapt to become more accessible and viable in the current climate. By streaming this rehearsed reading in real time, we hope to re-capture some of the magic of live theatre and allow our actors and their audience to forge a new kind of connection."