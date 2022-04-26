Room on the Broom to run in the West End this summer

Tall Stories' production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's Room on the Broom will run in the West End this summer.

Telling the story of a witch on her broomstick, it was first seen in 2008 and is intended for those aged three and above. The cast features Jessica Manu, Hannah Miller, Peter Steele, Jake Waring and Jayant Singh.

The show is directed by Olivia Jacobs, designed by Morgan Large, with puppet design by Yvonne Stone, lighting design by James Whiteside, choreography by Morag Cross and music composed by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw.

Jacobs said today: "I'm thrilled that Tall Stories is returning to the Lyric Theatre with Room on the Broom this summer.

"After a difficult time for touring theatre companies, this story of pulling together in times of adversity feels very apt. We're looking forward to bringing a sprinkling of magic to families this summer with this funny, fast-paced, high-energy show. Come and join us - there's plenty of Room on the Broom!"

The show runs at the Lyric Theatre from 21 July to 4 September.