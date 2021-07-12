Rodgers and Hammerstein's musicals to be brought to the screen in new partnership with Jennifer Lopez

A variety of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals as well as other stage hits are being brought to television and film screens as part of a new partnership between Skydance productions, Concord Theatricals and music megastar Jennifer Lopez.

As part of the initiative, the "On the Floor" singer and her Nuyorican Productions, co-run by producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, will help shepherd a variety of classics to the silver screen in the coming years, with Lopez herself set to star in at least one of the pieces.

She explained today: "Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood. We're so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation."

As part of the partnership, the team will create a modern-day version of Oklahoma!, as explained here.

Concord's Sophia Dilley added: "We are excited to collaborate with this impressive team as we continue to champion creative opportunities for the authors and works we represent, together with the copyrights we own."

Bill Bost, president of Skydance Television, added: "Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse. Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first century audience."

We await further plans!