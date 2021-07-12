Oklahoma! to be adapted into a modern-day TV series

A new TV version of iconic musical Oklahoma! is said to be in the works.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning piece tells the story of two sets of star-crossed lovers in Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s.

It features songs including "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'", "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and, of course, "Oklahoma".

As part of a new deal between Skydance, Concord and Jennifer Lopez, the series will be set in the present day and be adapted by John Lee Hancock (who wrote The Blind Side and The Founder) and Bekah Brunstetter, who has written for American Gods and This Is Us. Further details, including cast and release date, are to be revealed.

The piece was last seen in the UK at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2019 (pictured above). You can find out more about that production here, with the venue now staging another Rodgers and Hammerstein piece, South Pacific.