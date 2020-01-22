Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer to transfer to the West End

Richard Gadd's award-winning play Baby Reindeer will transfer to the West End in April, it has been announced.

Gadd's piece about the consequences of being stalked online will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 2 April to 2 May 2020. It first premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, before transferring to the Bush Theatre in west London.

It has direction by award-winner Jon Brittain, design by Cecilia Carey, video design by Ben Bull, movement by Jennifer Jackson, sound design by Keegan Curran and lighting by Peter Small.

WhatsOnStage gave the Fringe First-winning show four stars when it first ran in London, with it being said that "Jon Brittain's production is a bombardment of the senses and emotions."

Tickets for Baby Reindeer are on sale now.