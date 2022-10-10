Rebecca Lock completes Elf West End casting

Complete casting has now been revealed for Elf in the West End.

The festive stage show, based on the much-loved festive film of the same name, is set to star Simon Lipkin (Nativity!) in the lead role of Buddy (a lost boy who is returned from the North Pole to his family), alongside Georgina Castle (Millennials) as Jovie.

Completing the cast will be Rebecca Lock (Curtains, Heathers, School of Rock) who will play Emily Hobbs, Buddy's stepmother.

Tom Chambers (White Christmas) will take on the role of Walter Hobbs, Buddy's father, alongside Kim Ismay (Wicked) as Debs, Nicholas Pound (Les Misérables) as Santa and Dermot Canavan (Fiddler on the Roof) as the Store Manager.

Also in the cast are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods.

Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael.

This freshly staged production of the musical will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway, music direction by Alan Williams and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton.

The show runs from 14 November for an eight-week season, with tickets on sale below.