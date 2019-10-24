Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer full cast announced at Hampstead Theatre

The full cast for the world premiere of Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer, which will play at the Hampstead Theatre from 29 November to 18 January, has been announced.

The play will star Ronan Raftery as Boris Spassky and Robert Emms as Bobby Fischer. They will be joined by Gunnar Cauthery, Simon Chandler, Buffy Davis, Philip Desmeules, Solomon Israel, Beruce Khan, Emma Pallant, Gyuri Sarossy, Rebecca Scroggs and Gary Shelford.

Written by Tom Morton-Smith and directed by Annabelle Comyn, the show depicts one of the pivotal moments of the Cold War era – a 1972 chess match between two grandmasters from the USSR and the USA, Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer.

Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer has design by Jamie Vartan, lighting by Howard Harrison, composition and sound by Philip Stewart, video by Jack Phelan and movement direction by Mike Ashcroft.

You can see the cast in rehearsals here: