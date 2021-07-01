Ralph Fiennes to perform Four Quartets in the West End this autumn

Ralph Fiennes' Four Quartets will run in the West End later this year.

Presented at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 18 November to 18 December, the piece is based on T S Eliot's series of poetic works. It is currently on tour across England.

The piece has design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Christopher Shutt and creative production by James Dacre.

One of the Nobel Prize winner's later works, Four Quartets was mostly written before World War Two when the closure of playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot's work in theatre.

Ralph Fiennes' recent stage credits include Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre), Richard III (Almeida) and The Master Builder (Old Vic). His numerous film roles include Schindler's List, The English Patient, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Constant Gardner, Skyfall, In Bruges, The Dig and the Harry Potter series.