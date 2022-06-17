Theatres warn of disruption over rail strikes next week

Theatres across the UK have taken to social media to flag the impact of the rail strikes next week.

On 21, 23 and 25 June, a variety of rail lines will be out of use due to industrial action, with the disruption expected to bleed over into the other days that week. In London, there is also a tube strike on 21 June.

The strike will coincide with fan favourite West End Live, which takes place next Saturday and Sunday in Trafalgar Square.

Ticketholders should be advised that shows will still be going ahead, but that extra time and care should be invested in travelling to and from venues.

The strike has been called in response to pay freezes and job cuts during the ongoing cost of living crisis. RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) general secretary Mick Lynch has said that the action was the result of "the government failing to take their concerns seriously."

Ambassador Theatre Group: "RMT have advised that there will be national rail strikes taking place on 21, 23 and 25 June 2022. These may affect both National Rail and TFL services. Details of the strikes and how they may affect travel can be found on the National Rail website.

"Please allow extra time when making your journey to the theatre, and don't forget; our bars and hospitality spaces are open and ready to welcome you 90 minutes before the performance starts.

"Information on parking near the venue can be found on Q Park. We look forward to welcoming you soon, and travel safe!"

Lynch added: "Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This unfairness is fuelling our members' anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

"RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

Network Rail route director Mark Killick responded: "We've trained 250 staff so we can keep some of the busiest lines open, focussing our resources on the routes that can keep the largest numbers of customers and freight moving and serving vital locations such as hospitals.

"That said, we will not compromise on safety and the strike does mean that large parts of the network will be closed."