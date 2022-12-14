Rachel Tucker and Julian Ovenden to star in Annie Get Your Gun West End concert

Casting has been revealed for the concert staging of Annie Get Your Gun, which is set to be presented next April.

Irving Berlin's classic tells the fictionalised tale of the real-life sharp-shooter Annie Oakley who falls for a star marksman. It includes numbers such as "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Anything You Can Do".This new event, produced by Cuffe and Taylor and Lambert Jackson, marks the first time the show has ever been seen in concert in the UK.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, We Will Rock You) will star as the legendary sharpshooter in the concert production on Friday 7 April. Joining her will be Julian Ovenden ('''South Pacific, Bridgerton'') as Frank Butler.

Tucker said: "It's an absolute delight to be coming back to London and the West End to play such an iconic role as Annie Oakley at the legendary London Palladium.

"I can't wait to be back, and to be taking part in this special concert production celebrating the music of Annie Get Your Gun – there really is ‘No Business Like Show Business'!"

The creative team and further cast for the 7 April production is to be announced, with tickets on sale below.