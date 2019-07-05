Queen's Theatre to be renamed the Sondheim Theatre

The Queen's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, which is scheduled to close soon for renovation, will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre when it reopens.

The space, which is currently home of Les Misérables, will change its name to honour award-winning composer Stephen Sondheim when he turns 90 next March. The move makes Sondheim the only living artist to have a theatre named in his honour on both Broadway and in the West End.

Speaking about the name change, Sondheim said: "I have loved British Theatre since I saw my first play here in 1958. I have treasured Cameron Mackintosh's support and friendship ever since he produced Side by Side by Sondheim in 1976. Cameron is synonymous with British Theatre, so the confluence on this occasion is truly exhilarating. I am chuffed, as you say in British English, to a degree I wouldn't have imagined. Or as we say in American English, it's awesome."

The Queen's Theatre and the original production of Les Misérables are scheduled to close on 13 July to make way for new renovations, and from 10 August to 30 November there will be a special concert production of the long-running show at the Gielgud Theatre, adjacent to the Queen's.

The theatre will reopen with Les Misérables on 18 December 2019, newly named as the Sondheim Theatre.

Owner Cameron Mackintosh said: "For the past 25 years I have tried to build a studio theatre in central London named after Sondheim, but it wasn't to be. I felt this major refurbishment of a building that has housed his brilliant work was the perfect moment to put his name 'on some marquee all twinkling lights - a spark to pierce the dark'. Stephen Sondheim has always been that spark to all of us."