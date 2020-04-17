Quarantine Quiz – Ramin Karimloo gives us the lowdown from lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Ramin Karimloo, whose production of The Phantom of the Opera is about to be streamed for free on YouTube.

Audiences can also join Karimloo for a special post-show Q&A tonight – find out more here.









1) Who are you locked down with?

I'm at home with Mandy and my two sons, Jaiden and Hadley. Grateful to be able to say safe and healthy.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

I do miss work and being able to go about my regular routine, but I have to say I am fortunate with my home and family life and I fill the time with things that I have missed with being so busy otherwise. Although I realise it's necessary, I do look forward to a time where I'll be able to walk past someone (on our daily dog walks) and not be required to take such a wide bend around them. It is quickly countered with a smile and "hello" of some sort, though. Hopefully, we will keep that community spirit that has come out of this terrible pandemic.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

That is forever changing. Currently I'm loving "Muddy Water" from Big River. "From Now On" can always lift my spirit too.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Currently Ozark and Modern Family.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

You know what, I've just focused on being a ‘Dad' full-time. I've been away so much and constantly busy that now is a chance to give where I feel I have let the team down in the past because of my career, at least when it comes to being available and around. Other than that I'm always trying to practice some sort of instrument, learn more songs for future concerts and read (trying to tackle 25 pages a day and failing at that!).

6) What are you currently reading?

I am re-reading Dr Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life. I started that a few months ago, but filming got really busy so I felt it would be easier to just start again.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

I'm not a hoarder and don't like clutter. Thankfully that was done before we were locked down. I did find a lot of out-of-date products which actually hurts my heart. My mother taught me never to waste, especially food. We can't take that for granted. It's never left me.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Well there's so many that I would love to see. How about an interactive tour of Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain or The Treasury at the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, especially at night.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Don't get me started on stockpilers. I have basic requirement for the family. No more, no less.

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Japanese for sure as I travel and work there so much. I also would love to learn Spanish as I want to sing more in that language. It sounds so beautiful.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

We just played The Game of Life as a family. I think the classic go-to of Monopoly is waiting in the wings for the next game night.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

I don't know what you're talking about! (... it's getting earlier and earlier ... I actually asked the other day if we could make mojitos?)





The Phantom of the Opera is free to watch from 7pm BST on Friday 17 April (for 24 hours for UK viewers and 48 hours in other territories) as part of The Shows Must Go On, a series offering a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical each week.