Quarantine Quiz – Layton Williams gives us the lowdown from lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next guest is Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams, who is about to perform his first solo concert online.





1) Who are you locked down with?

My handsome boyfriend, Michael!

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

My friends and family! I miss my Everybody's Talking About Jamie touring company and all the fans too!

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

At the mo it's "Don't Forget Me" from Smash. I know that's kinda cheating but we're re-watching the two series and I'm obsessed.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

I binge watched the whole of Desperate Housewives when I was injured once. Iconic!

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I don't really have a project as such. I'm wildly booked and busy! From my online workshops to keeping my friends booked through Pros From The Shows. I'm just focusing on staying happy and healthy and spending quality time with my boyfriend.

In a way I am the project. Werking on me!

6) What are you currently reading?

"Siddhartha" by Hermann Hesse. It's realllllly good. I bought it because I'm singing a lil' duet on a new musical album based on the book by Rachel Fuller and her husband Pete Townshend. Sir Elton, Emeli Sandé and Tyrone Huntley are featured too. V Exciting!

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Not kitchen cupboards but under the bed. Found my BILLY T-shirt from way back when. I'm deffo gonna frame that one day!

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Ohhhh, maybe the Queen's Yard at Buckingham Palace. I've always wanted to go inside. Just waiting for my MBE!!

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Currently only four. I'm not panic buying, promise!

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Spanish. I actually did two courses through Equity whilst I was doing Jamie in the West End. It was fun (for a bit) !

Aunque no puedo hablar mucho español. Incluso traduje google esto jaja

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

I LOVE Monopoly but my boyfriend isn't a fan... So we've been playing card games mostly. Phase 10, Uno and a bit of triominos (the rectangular version of dominos) !

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Friday through to Sunday!! I'm trying my best not to drink during the week so I can reallllly treat myself at the weekend.

Williams is running online workshops at ProsFromTheShows.com.