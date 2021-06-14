Prime Minister reveals plans for pilot events to test theatrical performances with fewer restrictions

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed further pilot events to test live theatrical performances with increased capacities.

The news comes as "step four" in the government roadmap to reopening is pushed back by four weeks, and is now set for 19 July after its original 21 June date.

Pilot events thus far have been conducted for music festivals, sports events, football matches and raves, but not yet for theatre shows.

Full details will be revealed in due course. It is expected that the pilot events will work out how best to get spectators back into theatres safely and at a higher capacity.

Johnson added: "We cannot simply eliminate Covid, we must learn to live with it. Every day that goes by, the more we are protected against this disease – especially once adults have been given two vaccine doses."