Potted Panto returns for seventh West End run

The Olivier-nominated Potted Panto is set for a seventh West End engagement this festive season!

Written by former CBBC presenters Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, alongside Richard Hurst, the 70-minute production mashes together some of the nation's favourite pantomimes, from Aladdin and Dick Whittington to Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Clarkson and Turner will once again grace the stage, with Jacob Jackson and Charlotte Payne joining them in the cast. Liam Jeavons and Kevin Yates form the alternate cast.

Directed by Hurst, the creative team includes set and costume designers Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, lighting designer Tim Mascall, sound designer Tom Lishman and company stage manager Chloe Wilson.

Potted Panto first staged its West End premiere at the Vaudeville theatre back in 2010.

Produced by James Seabright, it will run at the Apollo theatre from 17 December 2022 until 8 January 2023.