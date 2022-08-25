Pinocchio releases new footage and reveals original songs composed by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

A new trailer and fresh information have been revealed for the all-new live-action Pinocchio, set to premiere on Disney Plus on 8 September.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film includes a star-studded cast led by Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The cast also features Cynthia Erivo (as the Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key (as "Honest" John), Lorraine Bracco (as Sofia the Seagull), and Luke Evans (as the Coachman).

It has been announced that Back to the Future – the Musical collaborators Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard will be composing new tunes for the film.

Pinocchio was brought to the stage in 2017, co-produced by Disney and the National Theatre, with book by Dennis Kelly and direction by John Tiffany.

Watch the trailer: