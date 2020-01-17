Les Misérables cast and creative team celebrate Sondheim Theatre West End production opening

The Les Misérables cast and creative team celebrated their West End return to the newly refurbished and renamed Sondheim Theatre – previously the Queen's Theatre – last night.

Josefina Gabrielle (Madame Thénardier), Ian Hughes (Thénardier), Harry Apps (Marius), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Alain Boublil (author), Cameron Mackintosh (producer), Claude-Michel Schönberg (music), Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean), Shan Ako (Eponine), Ashley Gilmour (Enjolras) and Lily Kerhoas (Cosette)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Ian Hughes (Thénardier), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Bradley Jaden (Javert), Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean), Shan Ako (Eponine) and Harry Apps (Marius)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Bradley Jaden (Javert) and Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg joined Cameron Mackintosh to welcome celebrity guests including Lily James, Freddie Fox, Greg James, Emeli Sandé and Derren Brown.

Alain Boublil (author) and Claude-Michel Schönberg (music)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Cameron Mackintosh (producer)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Les Misérables cast includes Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Gerard Carey as Thenardier (with Ian Hughes playing the role until 3 March), Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of Fantine for seven weeks in the spring and will take over the role fully from Fletcher in the summer.

Bradley Jaden (Javert) and Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Shan Ako (Eponine)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Ian Hughes (Thénardier) and Josefina Gabrielle (Madame Thénardier)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

They are joined by Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Shane O'Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Members of the Les Misérables company

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The new Sondheim Theatre show has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

Bradley Jaden (Javert) and Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Ian Hughes (Thénardier) and Josefina Gabrielle (Madame Thénardier)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

