Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming, guests and more celebrate Endgame opening at the Old Vic

Guests, cast and more celebrated at the opening night of Endgame at the Old Vic.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming star in the new revival of Samuel Beckett's play, directed by Richard Jones. They are joined by Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson in the show, which runs at the central London theatre until 28 March.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton said of the show in her four-star review: "what I loved about Richard Jones' assured production of Endgame is that he is prepared to dispense with many of the Beckett clichés while remaining true to the author's intent."

The play tells the story of Hamm, an old and blind man locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov and only interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents.

Endgame is presented in a double bill with Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, in which two men discuss the fate of the other man in the room, who never speaks.

The shows has design by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer will be the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director. Understudies are Suzy King, Jackson Milner and David Tarkenter.