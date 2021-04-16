Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust stage adaptation moves run to Christmas 2021

The stage version of Phillip Pullman's 2017 novel The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage has found a new calendar slot.

The piece will be adapted (following the production of Pullman's His Dark Materials at the start of the century) by Bryony Lavery at the Bridge Theatre in central London, with direction by the venue's artistic director Nicholas Hytner, who also helmed His Dark Materials.

A prequel to Northern Lights, the piece will have designs by Bob Crowley, video designs by Luke Halls, lighting design by Bruno Poet, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins who is also movement director. Casting is to be announced.

It is now due to open in December 2021, with further details to be revealed later this year.