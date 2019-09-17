Phil Nichol re-joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End

New casting has been announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Phil Nichol will return to the part of Hugo / Loco Chanelle after playing the role in the West End when the piece first opened at the Apollo Theatre in 2017.

Melissa Jacques, who formerly understudied the role, will step up to play Margaret New. Jacques takes on the part as the current Margaret Rebecca McKinnis moves to star in the West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen.

Joining Nichol and Jacques are Alexander Archer as Mickey, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah and Gillian Ford as understudy Margaret, Miss Hedge and Ray. All will begin performances on 30 September.

Producer Nica Burns said: "Sad as we are to lose Rebecca Mckinnis, we are delighted that she is leaving to play the role of Heidi Hansen for the UK premiere of the Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen. Rebecca started with Jamie as understudy 2 years ago and was promoted into the leading role of Margaret New and made it her own. It is wonderful to see Melissa Jacques following in her footsteps as she too steps up to the role of Margaret."

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the Apollo Theatre later that year, where it won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical.

The show continues its run at the venue with a tour opening in February starring Layton Williams. It's directed by Jonathan Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis and musical direction by Theo Jamieson.