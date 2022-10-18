The Phantom of the Opera extends West End run and releases new photos

The Phantom of the Opera will continue its run at Her Majesty's Theatre, it has been revealed, with new production images also released.

The show, which is currently led by Killian Donnelly as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé, and Matt Blaker as Raoul, is now booking through to 30 September 2023. The news comes as producers have revealed plans to close on Broadway next spring.

Telling the tale of a reclusive masked individual who haunts a Parisian opera house, Phantom is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics are by Richard Stilgoe. The book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, while the orchestrations are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber.

Musical supervision is by Simon Lee, production design is by Maria Björnson and the set design is adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. The show is originally directed by Harold Prince, while this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Also in the cast are Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé is played by Holly-Anne Hull.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Michelle Cornelius, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

Her Majesty's Theatre may, given the death of the Queen, be renamed in the near future, Lloyd Webber has revealed.