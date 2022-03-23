The Phantom of the Opera extends West End run

The Phantom of the Opera is extending its run!

Led by Killian Donnelly in the titular role, taking on the role of Christine is Lucy St Louis, with Rhys Whitfield playing Raoul.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

The hit show will now play at Her Majesty's Theatre until 1 October 2022.