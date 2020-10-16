Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett to star in new musical Falling Stars

Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett will come together in a new jukebox musical at the Union Theatre.

Running for two nights the piece, Falling Stars, will see Polycarpou (Man of La Mancha) and Triplett (Finding Neverland) come together and pay homage to composers, collaborators and publishers from the 1920s.

The piece will be performed twice a day on Sunday 22 and 29 November to a socially distanced audience at the south London venue, with tickets on sale now.

Directed by Michael Strasssen (Billy) with musical direction by Robert Emery, the piece will later be made available to download and stream.

Polycarpou said: "Falling Stars is a collection of songs written just after another pandemic - the influenza pandemic of 1918, which killed at least 30 million people worldwide.

"And why did the 1920's roar like they did? Because the music of The Charleston, The Tango and The Foxtrot were an escape from the awful social nightmare of the modern world. These songs are a reminder of a time when song writing was both a craft and a blessed escape."