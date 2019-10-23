Peter Andre to star in Thriller Live in the West End

Peter Andre will return to guest star in Thriller Live at the West End's Lyric Theatre for a two-week season this December.

Andre will feature from 10 to 22 December as the first in a series of guest stars that mark the show's final six months at the theatre – Thriller Live will end its record-breaking 11-year run on 26 April 2020 to allow the venue to be refurbished. The musical will have completed 4,705 performances at this point, making it the longest running show ever at the theatre and the 11th longest running musical in West End history.

Peter Andre in Thriller Live

© Betty Zapata

Plans are in hand to transfer Thriller Live to another West End theatre and a second production will start a 12-month world tour, opening in Lausanne Switzerland on 27 December. The tour will also visit a number of UK cities, including Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Cheltenham, Liverpool, Woking, Glasgow, Oxford, Brighton and Sunderland.

The singer last appeared in the production in 2018 as part of its 4,000th West End performance celebration and has more recently appeared in the UK tour of Grease. Andre said: "I had such an amazing experience performing in Thriller Live's 4,000th gala night and I can't wait to come back for a full run of shows. This is such an honour for me because Michael Jackson was musically the biggest influence in my life and career. He made me dream of being on stage and to be part of music."