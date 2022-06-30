Peter Andre discusses Jason Donovan joining the West End cast of Grease

Last night the West End cast of Grease welcomed guest star Jason Donovan for his first performance as Teen Angel.

Recently, we caught up with Peter Andre (who plays Vince Fontaine in the production, which received an "electrifying" review from WhatsOnStage) and he candidly offered his thoughts on fellow Aussie popstar Donovan joining him on the Dominion Theatre stage.

Check out what Andre had to say:





Jason Donovan is currently scheduled to appear at certain performances through to 15 October, with tickets on sale below.