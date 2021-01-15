Patrick Dempsey joins Enchanted sequel, titled Disenchanted

Enchanted star Patrick Dempsey has confirmed to Good Morning America that he will be returning for the hit film's sequel.

The movie features tunes by the legendary EGOT winner and music maker Alan Menken, who is responsible for the likes of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as well as lyrics by equally legendary Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egpyt).

Dempsey played the role of Robert Philip in the original 2007 musical film, a divorce attorney that cynically wandered his way through New York until he bumped into the princess Giselle (Amy Adams) who had been transported to the real world from the Disney-fied fairytale kingdom of Andalasia.

Further casting for the upcoming film is to be revealed (there are rumours floating around that James Marsden will be back as the Prince Edward) – Dempsey also stated that filming is expected to begin this April.

Menken and Schwartz will return to pen new numbers for the piece (it is rumoured that more songs will be involved this time around), though a release date is currently unconfirmed – Disenchanted is to be directed by Adam Shankman (who is also working on the Hocus Pocus sequel) with writers Richard Lagravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H Weber attached. We don't know much about the plot, but we assume that the enchantment of the first film is, in some way, counter-acted.

Enchanted earned more than $340 million worldwide and was nominated for three Oscars in the same category – Best Original Song. Plans for a sequel have been in the works for over a decade.