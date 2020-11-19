New directory of products and services created and sold by arts workers set up

A new directory has set up to give a special platform to creatives who have had to find alternative work during the pandemic.

Named Out of Work Work, the scheme is meant to help those from all aspects of the arts, who have been forced to use alternative financial avenues while pandemic restrictions continue.

Set up in association with WhatsOnStage and Sunday Show Tunes, founders Joel Marvin and Chris Davis said today: "We launched this directory to support arts workers, many of whom are our peers, colleagues, and friends. Our main aim is to provide a centralised platform to showcase businesses, side-lines and hidden talents. It's a free service to promote talent and most importantly for shoppers to support small independent businesses.

"There is a great sense of community at the heart of the arts and we have a responsibility to maintain that as members of that community ourselves. We are very excited for the future of Out of Work Work and encourage anyone in the arts with a product or service to sign up."

Listings thuss far include custom greeting card designers, personalised gift hamper providers (both perfect for the festive season), vintage fashion designers, celebrants and many more.

You can access the website here and submit your own listing here.