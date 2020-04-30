Quarantine Quiz – Oscar Conlon-Morrey on Polari, the Brothers Grimm, Malbec and Corn Flakes

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Oscar Conlon-Morrey, who was recently nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for his turn in the Only Fools and Horses musical.









1) Who are you locked down with?

I'm entirely on my own, but frequently have in-depth conversations with my bedside lamp and my taxidermy bullfrog, Anthony Hopkins.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Applause! I go out every Thursday night at 8pm and perform a balletic révérence... I jest! Those applause are all for our amazing NHS workers, they're heroes! It's theatre I miss the most, I cannot wait till we're back up and running! I'll never moan about a two-show day again!

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

Ooh, that's hard! Probably "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl. Bang on a bit of Barbra and I'll be there giving it bottom-set jazz hands.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

I love anything sci/fi or fantasy so recent binges have been: Game of Thrones, Picard, Black Mirror, The Witcher, American Horror Story... Though I'm currently OBSESSED with Tiger King. Never trust Carole Baskin.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I need to order my tax receipts. Though I'm terrified because I'm so bad at it, and I stuff receipts all over the house because I don't know what to do with them! There's about 500 in the slow cooker and quite a few in the salad drawer of the fridge. I don't put receipts in places I frequent; there are no receipts in the wine rack or biscuit barrel.

6) What are you currently reading?

I'm reading "The Tales of the Brothers Grimm" on YouTube to give parents ten to 15 mins respite to put their feet up once a week, they deserve it!

7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

I did! I found an onion that had fallen down the back of the shelf. It looked like a palm tree and had a beard that would shame Father Time himself. In some countries, it would have been considered a delicacy and worshipped as a Demi-God.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

My neighbour's house. I want to see how many drum kits they actually have, because it can't be just one.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

I have no idea! They're kept in the safe and I've forgotten the combination. I shall just have to stick to using The Sun newspaper until I remember it.

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

I'm learning Polari! It's an old language that used to be used in Britain by Actors, Circus and Fairground Showmen, and was a secret code for the gay community. It's fabulous! Instead of "How lovely it is to see your face!", you say, "How bona it is to vada your dolly old eek!".

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Monopoly is out, I've lost two many friends battling over Park Lane. I love Cluedo or Trivial Pursuit!

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Whatever time I wake up. I like to rise at the crack of noon, so any time after that. I find pairing a nice Malbec with Corn Flakes is particularly palatable!