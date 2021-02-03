Original Theatre to stream Ben Browne's political drama A Splinter of Ice, about writer Graham Greene

Original Theatre, the minds behind the virtual productions of Birdsong and Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, have unveiled a new show set for a spring release.

Compared to their previous work, this piece will be filmed on stage at Cheltenham Everyman ahead of a UK tour, presented live in front of audiences, set for later this year.

Ben Brown's A Splinter of Ice is a political drama set as the Cold War begins to ebb away in the late 1980s. It follows famed writer Graham Greene, who travels to Russia to meet his old MI6 boss.

Directed by Alan Strachan with Alastair Whatley, the production will star Oliver Ford Davies as Graham Greene, Stephen Boxer as Kim Philby and Sara Crowe as Rufa Philby. It has design by Michael Pavelka, with original music composed and sound designed by Max Pappenheim, lighting designed by Jason Taylor and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Alastair Whatley, artistic director of Original Theatre Company, said: "I am thrilled that we are producing Ben's fantastic new play with such a wonderful cast and creative team. The plan was to open this in front of audiences at the end of March, but alas, once again, plans have changed. Instead of cancelling, we will now film the production at the beautiful Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, releasing the play to our audiences around the world, before then returning to stages across the UK as soon as theatres re-open."

The show will be available from 15 April to 31 July, with tickets from £15.