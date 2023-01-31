Only Fools and Horses to close in the West End with UK tour planned

Only Fools and Horses the Musical has announced plans to close in the West End.

Based on John Sullivan's much-loved sitcom, the show is written by John's son, Jim Sullivan alongside star Paul Whitehouse, who plays the role of Grandpa in the show.

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, Only Fools and Horses also stars Tom Bennett (as Del Boy) and Ryan Hutton (as Rodney). They are joined by Ashleigh Gray (as Raquel), Nicola Munns (as Marlene and Cassandra), Craig Berry (as Boycie), Lee VG (as Trigger), Adrian Irvine (as Denzil), Danny Bayne (as Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll) and Andrew Bryant (as Mike The Barman and Tony Driscoll).

The company is completed by Christopher Arkeston, Marion Campbell, Wesley Charles, Leanne Garretty, Ian Gareth Jones, Chris Kiely (who also serves as resident director), Danny Lane, Andy Mace, Melanie Marshall, Gemma Maclean, Darryl Paul and Mark Pearce.

The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.

The show will close on Saturday 29 April after four years in the West End – with over 1000 performances, making it the longest-running production in the venue's history.

Whitehouse said today: "It's been an unbelievable four years for the whole cast of the Only Fools musical. We've consistently played to packed houses and received standing ovations night after night – the audiences have been incredible.

"I'm committed to six months filming from May onwards, so it felt the right time to say ‘Bonjour' to Del and the gang… for now. But we are planning a UK tour – more details to be announced later this year - and we hope to bring the show back into the West End at some point in the future. But for now, there are just three months to get a ticket to see us at the Theatre Royal. Bonnet de douche!"