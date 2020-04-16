Watch the Only Fools and Horses musical West End cast perform a special rendition of the titular number

The West End cast of Only Fools and Horses performed a special rendition of the show's opening number to celebrate NHS workers.

The piece, led by Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Paul Whitehouse as Grandpa and Ryan Hutton as Rodney, is written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges. The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.

Based on the iconic sitcom of the same name, the musical began its run in February 2019 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Watch the video below: