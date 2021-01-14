One Night in Miami writer and Soul co-director Kemp Powers talks adapting his play for film

We sat down to chat to Kemp Powers, writer of One Night In Miami (which is being adapted into a critically lauded film) and co-director of Soul, to talk about the former's streamed release.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world.

While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.

The piece stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr, with direction by Regina King.

Watch the video below: