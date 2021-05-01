Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89

Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89, the LA Times has confirmed.

The theatre and film veteran, who appeared in the likes of Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias, died at her home in New York City, with the cause of death to be confirmed.

Dukakis won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in Moonstruck, with her huge volume of stage appearances coming in shows including Mother Courage and Her Children , Who's Who in Hell and Social Security. She won an Obie Award in 1963 for her Off-Broadway performance in Bertolt Brecht's Man Equals Man.

She appeared in Martin Sherman's one-woman play Rose, about a woman living through the Warsaw Ghetto, both at the National Theatre in London and on Broadway. Other London stage credits included Petra in Timberlake Wertenbaker's Credible Witness at the Royal Court in 2001.

Roles on the small screen include miniseries Sex & Violence, Tales of the City and More Tales of the City, for which she was nominated for an Emmy (one of three). She was nominated for a further Golden Globe for Sinatra in 1992.

A documentary about her life, Olympia, was released in 2020.